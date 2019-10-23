Britain awaiting EU response to request for Brexit delay – Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is waiting for a response from Brussels to Britain’s request for a Brexit delay, before he decides his next steps.

Questioned by lawmakers, Johnson stressed that the request for a delay was “from parliament” and not from him.

He insisted that he still wants Britain to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

“We cannot now know what the EU will do in response to the request from parliament.

“We are awaiting their response.

“I don’t think the people of this country want a delay. I don’t want a delay,” Johnson added.

Johnson said late on Tuesday that he would “pause” his key Brexit legislation after lawmakers rejected his three-day timetable for them to scrutinise it. (dpa/NAN)