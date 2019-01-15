British MPs reject May’s Brexit deal

Just as was predicted an overwhelming majority of British MPs rejected the Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The parliamentarians by a vote of 432 to 202 rejected the deal, with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn promptly tabling a no confidence vote in the government.

The defeat of the proposal was the most crushing ever suffered by any government in history.

May in a last-gasp bid had tried to salvage her plan for taking Britain out of the European project after nearly five decades,

May told MPs they had a “duty to deliver” on the results of a 2016 referendum that started the divorce.

“I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people,” May said, warning MPs that the EU would not offer any “alternative deal”.

“A vote against this deal is a vote for uncertainty, division, and the very real threat of a no deal,” she argued to loud jeers from the packed chamber.

“The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations”.

Her appeal fell on deaf ears.