British Tanker: Iran’s actions unacceptable – Saudi minister

Saudi minister says Iran’s actions are unacceptableSaudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Sunday that Iran must be aware its actions, including the detention of a British ship, are completely unacceptable.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Adel Aljubeir said on Twitter.

“Iran must realise its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take action to deter such behaviour.”

It will be recalled that Iran said it detained the Stena Impero for unspecified “violations” of maritime law.

A former head of the Royal Navy said the tanker should have been better protected before it was intercepted on Friday.

Reuters