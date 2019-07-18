Bronze medals better than coming back with nothing, Okala says

By Stanley Nwanosike

Emmanuel Okala, a former Green Eagles goalkeeper, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for winning the 2019 AFCON third-place match in Egypt, saying “bronze medals were better than coming back with nothing”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Odion Ighalo goal after three minutes of play on Wednesday in Cairo ensured the Eagles beat their Tunisian counterparts 1-0.

Okala, who helped Nigeria to win their first AFCON title in 1980, told NAN in Enugu shortly after the match that the encounter was a very difficult one.

According to him, it was however good that the Super Eagles triumphed at the end of the day.

“Bronze medals are better than coming back with nothing. I must laud the Super Eagles for their commitment.

“They have shown patriotism and love for the country in discharging this national assignment (participation in 2019 AFCON) on behalf of Nigerians, both at home and abroad,’’ he said.

On the way forward, Okala said that the Super Eagles had to go back to the drawing board.

“The senior national team must take patience to study their loopholes, as well as strengths in the entire tournament.

“Sincerely, we are not where we ought to be in football, especially in African football,’’ he said.(NAN)