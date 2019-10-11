Buhari advocate tougher action against sexual abuse

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says that stricter laws are needed to prevent girls from being abused in schools across the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Buhari made his feelings known while reacting to the recent high profile revelation of sexual abuse cases in institutions of higher learning in the country,

He expressed delight that the incident, which exposed through under-cover news reporting at the University of Lagos, had spurred an amendment to the nation’s laws regarding the issue in the National Assembly.

President Buhari said such proposed amendments passed by the Legislature will get his support “as long as they conform to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights.”

He urged law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up such cases with every seriousness and ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” the President demanded.(NAN)