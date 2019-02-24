Buhari, Atiku share 2 LGAs in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scored 12,197 votes in Tarka Local Government Area to floor Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had 4,875 votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Makurdi, the INEC Collation Officer for the election in Tarka local government area, Prof. Simon Ejembi, said the local government area had 10 registration areas with 50,180 total number of registered voters.

According to him, the total accredited voters were 18,749 while total number of valid votes were 17,424.

He said the total number of rejected votes stood at 1,089 and the total number of votes cast were 18,513.

Also announcing the result of the presidential poll for Ado Local Government Area, the collation officer, Prof Idugba Echi, said PDP polled 8,614 to defeat president Buhari of the APC.

He said APC polled 5,373, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 689.

The collation officer said the local government council , which has 10 registration areas, had a total of 73,129 registered voters with 16,747 accredited voters, while 1,093 votes were rejected.

He explained that the total number of votes cast were 16,413.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results of the presidential polls in 21 other local government councils were been awaited.

NAN also reports that of the 13 National Assembly seats in the state, non was declared by the electoral umpire.