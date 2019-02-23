Buhari beats Atiku in Adamawa

By Yakubu Uba/Yola

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, failed to hold his polling unit in Yola, Adamawa state on Saturday as he lost it to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The official count of ballots at Ajiya unit 02 in Gwadabawa Ward of Yola North Local Government Area gave Atiku 167 votes, while Buhari got 186 votes, out of the 365 votes cast at the centre.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Mr Abdulrasheed Mohammed, who announced the results, said a total of 365 votes were cast for the presidential election at the unit.

Similarly, the Senatorial candidate and House of Representatives candidates of the APC defeated their PDP counterparts at the unit.

Aishatu Dahiru the senatorial candidate of APC, got 185 votes to defeat Mohammed Chubado of PDP who got 120 votes, while APC House of Representative candidate scored 145 votes to defeat his PDP counterpart who got 121 votes.

At Lamido’s Palace polling unit 010, Atiku also lost to Buhari.

He polled 138 votes, while Buhari got 228 votes, according to INEC presiding officer Idris Yunusa.

The results are not surprising to political observers. President Buhari won Adamawa in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015. In 2007, Atiku was on the ballot for ACN, and he still lost the state to Buhari.