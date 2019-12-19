Buhari condoles with families of miners in Jos South LG

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of youths who passed away in a mining site in Zawan community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the sad incident.

While urging greater compliance with mining best practices going forward, Buhari urged medical personnel to give all the injured the best attention while wishing them quick recovery.

The president also prayed that the almighty God would accept the souls of the departed and comfort their loved ones.(NAN)