Buhari condoles with Kenyatta over attack

By Ismaila Chafe

As the casualty in the Kenya’s terror attack hits 21, President Muhammadu Buhari, has commiserated with the government and people on the attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi.

The condolence message was issued President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader condemned the attack, describing it as “wicked, cruel and dastardly by evil people’’.

Buhari assured President Uhuru Kenyatta that the thoughts of the people of Nigeria are with Kenyans at this moment of their national grief.

The President called on well-meaning members of the international community to rally round Kenyans to overcome the scourge of terrorism “because any terrorist attack on one country is an attack on all countries.”

He prayed almighty God to console the bereaved families and quicken the recovery of the several injured people.

At the last count, 21 persons have been killed when suspected militants on Tuesday attacked a compound in the Westlands district of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, which houses the DusitD2 luxury hotel complex and offices.

The Somalia-based terrorist group, Al-Shabab, had already claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta, in a broadcast, on Wednesday evening, disclosed that the siege was over and all the gunmen involved in the attack were killed.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that Kenyan police scoured the rubble of the hotel complex for more victims Wednesday as the death toll from Al Shabaab attack jumped to 21 and mourners began to bury the dead.

Police chief Joseph Boinnet revised the death toll to 21 from 14, saying the victims included 16 Kenyans, one American, one Briton and three of African descent.

“Six other bodies were found at the scene and one police officer succumbed very suddenly to his injuries,” he told reporters.

Another 28 wounded people had been admitted to hospital, he said.

As police searched for further victims, bomb disposal experts were looking for any grenades left by the assailants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier announced the end of a 20-hour operation at the DusitD2 complex which saw hundreds of people rescued and all five jihadists “eliminated”.

Al-Shabaab, which said it was acting to avenge the decision by US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to the SITE monitoring group.

Chilling CCTV footage broadcast on local media showed four black-clad, heavily armed men calmly entering the luxury complex on Tuesday afternoon. A suicide bomb blast signalled the start of the attack.