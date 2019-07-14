Buhari condoles with Pa Fasoranti, vows security will get daughter’s killers

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday originated a phone contact with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, was killed by armed gang.

Olakunri was reportedly shot on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as “armed robbers.”

Buhari wrote on twitter: “I spoke with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to offer condolences on the death of his daughter. May the Almighty God comfort him and the entire family.

“The security agencies will ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to justice”.

Also, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He stated that the President, in the telephone conversation, condoled with the grieving nonagenarian and wished him the comfort of God and the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

Pa Fasoranti thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God would restore peace and amity to the country.