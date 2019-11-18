Buhari congratulates Lyon as APC cruised to victory in Bayelsa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election in Bayelsa, David Lyon, on his victory.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The President also commended APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

While condemning the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, the President commiserated with the families of the victims.

‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner,’’ he added.

He noted that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

He, however, described as unfortunate that pockets of unrest, ”mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.”

The President looked forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

Buhari urged Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.

INEC had on Monday morning declared Mr David Lyon of the APC winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa after polling 352,552 votes.

Lyon defeated his closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 143,172 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, who anounced the result, said APC polled 352,552 votes to win in the election.

He said APC’s closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 143, 172 votes.

The returning officer said that the total vote cast in the election was 505,884 votes, total valid votes 499,551, while the total rejected votes stood at 6,333.

Orumwnese said APC won the election in six Local Government Areas, while PDP won in two.

He declared Lyon winner and duly elected governor having polled the highest number of votes in the contest.

From the results declared by INEC in Southern Ijaw local government area, APC polled 124,803 votes, while PDP scored 898 votes.

In Ekeremor Local Government Area, APC polled 21, 489 votes and PDP scored 18, 344 votes.

In Sagbama, PDP polled 60,339 votes and APC got 7,831 votes.

In Brass, APC scored 23, 831 votes, while PDP polled 10,410 votes.

The results showed that APC polled 83,041 votes in Nembe anf PDP polled 874 votes.

In Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, APC got 8,934 votes, while PDP polled 15,360 votes.

According to the results declared by INEC, APC polled 24,608 votes while PDP polled 19,184 votes in Yenagoa Local Government Area,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the total number of registered voters in the state is 922, 562 while the total number of collated voter cards is 889,308.