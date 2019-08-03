Buhari congratulates Omo-Agege at 56

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Deputy president of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, felicitated with the National Assembly, Omo-Agege’s family, friends and political associates on the auspicious occasion.

He urged the senator to remain focused in the pursuit of national interest and ensure that his ”passion for helping the underprivileged in his constituency remains his priority.”

The president saluted Omo-Agege’s courage and party loyalty, especially in his election as the first senator from Delta State to emerge as deputy senate president.

Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and wisdom for the senator as he continued to serve his people and the nation. (NAN)

