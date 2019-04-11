Buhari congratulates Pascal Dozie at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Pascal Dozie, Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank PLC, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, President Buhari said he joined Dozie’s friends, family and business associates to celebrate his years of lofty achievements.

He commended the astute businessman’s entrepreneurial spirit, resilience in pursuing investments and willingness to always serve the nation with his experience and wisdom in diverse fields.

The President saluted Mr Dozie’s deep sense of patriotism, visionary leadership, and lifestyle of showing love for humanity, particularly the underprivileged.

He also acknowledged his leading roles in co-founding and partnering at African Capital Alliance, founding Kunoch Limited and serving as Chairman, Board of Trustees of African Development Foundation.

Buhari believed Dozie’s investments in the country and its citizens would always be remembered by posterity, praying that God would continually grant him good health and wisdom.