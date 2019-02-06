Buhari congratulates Wabba, other NLC leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr. Ayuba Wabba on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress, NLC and also wished him a successful tenure.

The President also congratulated other members of the National Executive Committee on their election and re-election at the 12th National Delegates’ Conference of the union in Abuja.

President Buhari, who will be contesting for re-election next week, said is looking forward to work closely with Mr Wabba, Central Working Committee, CWC and the National Executive Council of the NLC to fulfil the extraordinary promise of partnership between government and labour.

Wabba and other executives were elected at the 12th Delegates Conference of the NLC in Abuja Wednesday.

Among those returned are first deputy president, Amaechi Asuguni; second deputy president, Muhammed Idris; and third deputy president, Najim Yasim.

Others are National Treasurer, Ibrahim Khalil; First Vice president, Abdulrafiu Adeniji; Second Vice president, Peter Adeyemi; Third Vice president, Lawrence Amaechi; Fourth Vice president, Oyelekan Lateef, Fifth Vice president, Mercy Okezie and National Trustee, Adewale Adeyanju.

Also elected are financial secretary, Mustapha Adamu; first internal auditor, Simon Ankavar; second internal auditor, Benjamin Anthony; third internal auditor, Olatunji Babatunde; first ex-officio member, Funmilayo Issa; and second ex-officio member, Comfort Okoh.

The new national executive body will run the affairs of the labour union till 2023.