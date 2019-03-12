Buhari departs Daura for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari along with his wife, Hajiya Aisha on Tuesday departed Daura for Abuja after exercising their civic responsibilities in the governorship and State House of Assembly elections held on March 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president took off from Daura helipad on Tuesday at 11:10 am in a presidential chopper marked NAF-541 in company of his aides and close relations.

The president was accompanied to the departure point by the Emir of Daura Alhaji Umar Farouk, well-wishers and close associates of the first family.

NAN reports that Buhari has been in Daura since Thursday to participate in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections held on Saturday. NAN