Buhari deplores reckless disregard for life

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed displeasure over the reckless disregard for human life caused by violence in parts of Nigeria, especially Kaduna.

Reacting to the endless carnage in Kaduna State, President Buhari said: “I am deeply troubled by the fact that sanctity of life is now treated with such reckless disregard that people derive joy in shedding the blood of others or perceived enemies.”

He urged the actors in the communal and persistent violence in the State to come to terms with the fact that mutual violence has no winners, but losers on both sides of the conflict.

Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted Buhari as saying: “Inhumanity has replaced compassion in the hearts and minds of the perpetrators of these atrocities.”

“No responsible leader would go to bed happy to see his citizens savagely killing one another on account of ethnic and religious bigotry”, he further noted sadly.

“Violence cannot be the solution to these persistent conflicts as long as people resort to deliberate provocations, revenge and counter revenge.

“While the government remains committed to protecting its citizens, the communities involved must also put their shoulder to the wheel in order to find a lasting solution.”

President Buhari noted that “lack of cooperation by those involved might frustrate government’s efforts towards finding a lasting solution, especially if those efforts are politicised.”

“If the people resist government’s efforts to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable, it would be very difficult to bring the violence to a permanent end.”

President Buhari regretted that “everything is politicised in Nigeria, including the efforts to bring offenders to justice, because their people will rise up in arms to resist their arrests and prosecution.”

He described hate, bigotry and prejudice as “deadly poisons that have infected the human psyche on such scale that people now don’t have any moral inhibitions about taking life.”

The President also appealed to the warring communities to stop inhibiting the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA’s efforts to deliver food, medicines and temporary shelter to the victims of the violence who are in urgent need of assistance.