Hand over on May 28, Buhari tells Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all outgoing ministers to handover their portfolios on the 28th of May, 2019.

He gave the directed during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) valedictory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the valedictory FEC meeting was the last for the outgoing cabinet before the inauguration of his second term on the 29th of May,

He added that they should continue working in their capacity till Tuesday 28th of May, 2019.

Handover notes, he said, should be submitted to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

All the 31 ministers in the Council chamber took turns to thank the President for finding them worthy of the appointment in the past three and half years.