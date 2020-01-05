Buhari donates food items to the less privileged in Gombe state

By Hajara Leman

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has donated foods items to women groups, correctional homes , orphanages and other less privileged groups in Gombe state.

The items were distributed by Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya the wife of the state governor at a ceremony in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 1000 bags of rice, 600 cartons of spaghetti and 300 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

Speaking at the event, Yahaya said the gesture was aimed at touching the lives of the beneficiaries.

“The First Lady has the people of Gombe in mind that is why she is demonstrating such through the distribution of food items.

“This is because she want to give them a sense of belonging,” she said.

She said there was no religious or ethnic consideration in the distribution as the items were meant for those that needed assistance.

She added that the distribution was done based on the needs of the vulnerable groups.

She appreciated the groups for their cooperation during the distribution.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Malam Abdulahi Aliyu, said the decision to share the food items was to assist the needy.

Aliyu commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, for the good work he has started since he assumed office.

Alhaji Umar Goro, state Chairman of the People Living with Disabilities thanked the wife of the president for the gesture and called on her to do more.(NAN)