Buhari eulogises Tinubu as visionary leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday went into perspectives, referring to reforms of ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu which caused a spiral increase in the state’s internal revenue, generating more than that of 31 states put together.

Buhari, who was represented by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, spoke at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium organised to mark the 67th birthday of the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wishing Tinubu happy birthday, Buhari described national leader of APC as “pillar of democracy and father of modern Lagos state’’.

He said that the yearly colloquium was put together to interrogate the economy of not only Nigeria, but other parts of the world.

Tinubu’s vision, he said, has manifested in what Lagos is today, especially with programme such as the BRT, Lekki industrial zone and tax reform.

“Today Lagos earnings from IGR more than that of 31 states put together. This is courtesy of Tinubu’s reforms in the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service in 2001.’’

President Buhari described Tinubu as a dogged politician and leader who believed in the judiciary in sorting out problems.

Tinubu was the first Nigerian to employ the services of forensic and fingerprint experts to fight electoral issues when he was the leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

“Tinubu never takes no for an answer.’’

As governor of Lagos state, Tinubu became the first to make political appointments from among people of other ethnic groups.

“Tinubu demonstrated that political appointments are for the best possible materials. For the first time Lagos cabinet was constituted with people from other states.

“Tinubu is a gift as a transformative leader. His political trajectory has just begun.’’