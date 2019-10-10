Buhari, Ex-President Jonathan meet at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari (L) IN A HANDSHAKE WITH PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN
By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former president arrived the State House at about 3.00p.m, and went straight to the president’s office.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filling this report.

NAN observed that the former president, who is visiting the Presidential Villa for the fifth time, was last seen in the State House in 2016.(NAN)

