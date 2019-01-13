Buhari garners more support

By Temitope Salami

The Hausa community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun have declared their support for the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They also resolved to vote for all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming elections.

Also the students of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, have also joined the support for APC.

They made the declaration while receiving the APC’s state governorship candidate, Mr Dapo Abiodun, who was on a campaign trip to the council area on Saturday.

With wild jubilations, the crowd endorsed the candidacy of Abiodun as governor and the re-election of President Buhari.

Mr. Olamilekan Quzim, TASCE Student Union President, said that Abiodun deserved to be supported in order to be victorious at the polls.

Quzim added that the governorship candidate was a notable leader who had injected positively into the welfare of Ogun state students.

“Abiodun has made us believe he his contesting on the platform of APC not to come and embezzle money but to restore our lost glory, to wipe the people’s tears and put smiles on our faces,” he said.

Similarly, Alhaji Garuba Dankashi, Chairman, Hausa Political Movement in Ijebu, said that all Hausa were ready to give total support for Abiodun.

He also added that the community had also concluded plans to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming presidential elections.

“My people have no choice than to vote for Buhari and all APC candidates in the polls.”

Responding, Abiodun promised to deliver dividends of democracy to all and sundry promising that he would operate an open door administration where everyone’s input would be acknowledged.

The governorship candidate urged the people to vote for him and also cast their vote to re-elect president Buhari.

He promised to clear the 40 months salary arrears owed TASCE staff if elected, adding that he would ensure that students were adequately represented in his government. (NAN)