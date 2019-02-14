Buhari greets Lamido of Adamawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his warmest felicitation to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, on the joyous occasion of his 75th birthday.

“The President rejoices with the family of the foremost traditional ruler, the Adamawa Emirate and the government and people of Adamawa State as the Lamido celebrates a life of service to his community,’’ Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said in a statement on Thursday.

President Buhari recalls Alhaji Musdafa’s remarkable career in the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority and the civil service of the old Gongola State, during which he displayed uncommon commitment to integrity and honesty.

“I commend the Lamido’s dedication to the improvement of the lives of the common man in his domain, as well as his steadfast insistence on the peace, security, stability, progress and unity of his fatherland. Our royal fathers should emulate the Lamido in this regard.”

He thanks the Lamido for the grand reception accorded him and his entourage during the courtesy visit to his palace on his recent campaign stop in Yola, and for the courage to publicly declare support for his re-election bid.

President Buhari prays Almighty God to continue to grant the septuagenarian monarch good health and more years of service to his people and humanity.