Buhari holds bilateral talks with President Talon
By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Beninese leader, who arrived the fore court of the presidential villa at about 11.35am, was received by President Buhari.

NAN observed that the two leaders immediately went into a closed door meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss security and bilateral matters as well as sub-regional issues.

