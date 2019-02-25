Buhari in early lead in Lagos

By Yemi Adeleye

President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is in early lead as INEC releases presidential election results of 15 local government areas in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC has won in all the 15 local government results declared so far.

President defeated his closest rival Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC won in Apapa, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikeja, Epe, Badagry and Lagos Island local government areas election results announced and submitted.

Other local government where the APC has been leading are Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, whereas PDP defeated APC in Surulere, Eti-Osa and Ojo in the results already declared.

The elections results had been presented and accepted by the state collation officer, Prof. Felix Salako, the Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun.

The collation officer for Apapa LGA, Abiodun Babalola, who read the results, said that the APC polled 18,170 votes while PDP scored 11, 295 votes in the council.

Apart from the People Coalition Party (PCP) that scored 238 votes and African Democratic Congress (ADC) that polled 108 votes, all other 69 political parties scored less than 100 votes each in the council.

According to Babalola, out of the total registered voters of 186, 649, only 33, 095 were accredited for the poll.

He added that the total valid votes were 30, 680, the rejected voted were 1914 while the total votes cast were 32, 594.

The collation officer for Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Prof. Abduhamid Suleiman, presenting the results, said that APC polled 12,179 votes while the closest rival party, PDP scored 9, 222 votes.

According to Suleiman, out of the total registered voters of 109, 731, only 26,568 were accredited for the poll.

He said that the total valid votes were 24, 668, the rejected voted were 1327 while the total votes cast were 25, 995.

He added that the total valid votes were 36, 021, the rejected voted were 1967 while the total votes cast were 37, 988..

For Epe LGA, the collation officer, Dr Babatunde Adeoye said that APC polled 17, 710 votes while the PDP scored 13, 306 votes.

Also, the collation officer for Ikorodu LGA, the Collation Officer, Ilupeju Akanbi said that APC polled 40, 719 votes while the PDP got 21,252 votes.

The Collation Officer for Badagry LGA, Prof.Adetokunbo Demiloye said that APC polled 21, 417 votes while PDP polled 17, 939.

The collation officer for Lagos Island LGA, Dr Adepoju Tejumade while presenting the council results said that the APC polled 27, 452 votes while the PDP got 7396 votes.

Prof. Carol Opara, the Ikeja LGA collation officer, said that APC polled 23, 638 votes while the PDP 21, 518 votes in the council.

In Ifako Ijaiye LGA, APC polled 33, 419 votes while the PDP scored 18,100 votes while in Mushin LGA, APC polled 43, 543 and the PDP had 20, 277.

In Oshodi/Isolo LGA, the APC polled 29, 860 and PDP polled 28, 806, whereas in Lagos Mainland, APC polled 22,684 and PDP 15, 137.

In Agege LGA, APC scored 36, 443 and PDP got 16, 497 whereas in Surulere LGA, APC polled 30, 621 while the PDP garnered 31,603.

Meanwhile, in Ojo and Eti-Osa LGAs, the PDP polled 29, 019 votes and 25, 216 votes respectively to defeat APC candidate who polled 24, 333 and 20, 962 respectively.

The results from Alimosho, Kosofe, Somolu and Amuwo-Odofin and of Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA are still being awaited.