Buhari: Islamisation agenda totally false

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as totally false and wicked the claim that his administration has an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

“The objective is clearly to stoke up religious division for political gains. Some of these same persons made these devious and fabricated claims ahead of the 2015 election. They failed woefully”, President Buhari said.

“It is dangerous, deceptive and ungodly to play politics with religion”, he said.

Femi Adesina, special adviser on media, who issued a statement on Friday said President Buhari has strongly affirmed the oath he took before the Nigerian people to faithfully defend the Constitution of Nigeria.

“That Constitution guarantees freedom of worship for every Nigerian. It is this guarantee that enables all Nigerians to practise their faiths or religion without hindrance.

“President Buhari further affirms his commitment to freedom of religion and worship for all Nigerians, and that under no circumstance will any religion or faith be imposed on any Nigerian.

In the run-up to tomorrow’s election, President Buhari has been target of numerous attacks via fake news and propaganda, from the outright ridiculous of being a clone of one phantom Jubril from Sudan, to being a hater of Christians.

Some even accused him of favouring people from his zone with appointments, a claim debunked months ago by statistical data that showed that Ogun state has the highest number of Federal appointments.