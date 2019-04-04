Buhari jets out to Amman, Dubai for WEF, AIM

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria to attend the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding in Amman in Jordan.

The president will also seize the opportunity to attend the Annual Investment Meeting scheduled to hold in Dubai.

Buhari’s attendance of the WEF was at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan. The forum will hold on Saturday at the Dead Sea.

President Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

He will depart Amman Sunday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, April 8-10, 2019.

Buhari was invited to the meeting by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, PM & Ruler of Dubai. As a guest, President Buhari will deliver the keynote address on the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.

The meeting also seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

President Buhari was accompanied on the trips by GovernorAbubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Others on his entourage were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd).