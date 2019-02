Buhari leads Atiku in results declared by INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress has taken an early lead over main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, in the collated result of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the results declared on Monday, Buhari won in Osun, Kogi, Gombe, Ekiti, Nasarawa and Kwara states, while Atiku took FCT Abuja, Ondo and Abia. More results are still expected.

Osun State

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,674,729

Total No: of Accredited: 732,984

Total Votes Cast: 731,882

Total Valid Votes: 714,682

Rejected Votes: 17200

AAC: 1,022

ADC: 1,525

ADP: 9,057

APC: 347,634

PDP: 337,377

SDP: 259

Winner: Buhari

Ekiti State

Total No: Reg Voters: 899,919

Total No: of Accredited: 395,741

Total Votes Cast: 393,709

Total Valid Votes: 381,132

Rejected Votes: 12,577

AAC: 400

ADC: 406

ADP: 126

APC: 219,231

PDP: 154,032

SDP: 48

Winner: Buhari

FCT Abuja

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,335,015

Total No: of Accredited: 467,784

Total Votes Cast: 451,408

Total Valid Votes: 423,951

Rejected Votes: 27,457

AAC: 583

ADC: 246

ADP: 145

APC: 152,224

PDP: 259,997

SDP: 410

Winner: Atiku Abubakar

Kwara State

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,401 895

Total No: of Accredited: 489,482

Total Votes Cast: 486,254

Total Valid Votes: 459,676

Rejected Votes: 26,578

AAC: 401

ADC: 456

ADP: 203

APC: 308,984

PDP: 138,184

SDP: 212

*Winner: Buhari

Nasarawa State:

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,509,481

Total No: of Accredited: 613,720

Total Votes Cast: 599,399

Total Valid Votes: 580,778

Rejected Votes: 18,621

AAC: 75

ADC: 339

ADP: 107

APC: 289,903

PDP: 283,847

SDP: 359

Winner: Buhari

Kogi state

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,640,449

Total No: of Accredited: 570,773

Total Votes Cast: 553,496

Total Valid Votes: 521,016

Rejected Votes: 32,480

AAC: 250

ADC: 4,369

ADP: 499

APC: 285,894

PDP: 218,207

SDP: 2,226

Winner: Buhari

Gombe state:

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,385,191

Total No: of Accredited: 604,240

Total Votes Cast: 580,649

Total Valid Votes: 554,203

Rejected Votes: 26,446

AAC: 165

ADC: 248

ADP: 135

APC: 402,961

PDP: 138,484

SDP: 248

Winner: Buhari

Ondo state:



Total No: Reg Voters: 1,812,567

Total No: of Accredited: 598,586

Total Votes Cast: 586,827

Total Valid Votes: 555,994

Rejected Votes: 30,833

AAC:4,414

ADC:6,296

ADP:1,005

APC:241,769

PDP:275,901

SDP:1,618

Winner: Atiku Abubakar

Abia State:

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,793,861

Total No: of Accredited: 361,561

Total Votes Cast: 344,471

Total Valid Votes: 323,291

Rejected Votes: 21,180

AAC: 212

ADC: 336

ADP: 131

APC: 85,058

PDP: 219,698

SDP: 472

Winner: Atiku Abubakar