Buhari leads in Yobe by wide margin

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading Abubakar Atiku by a wide margin in Yobe state after results in five local governments were declared at the presidential collation centre in Damaturu, the capital.

Prof. Abubakar Gundiri, Vice Chancellor, University of Wukari, who declared the results as returning officer, said Buhari polled 12,227 votes in Gujba while Atiku scored 325 votes.

In Tarmuwa local government, BUhari scored 12,122 votes against Atiku’s 1, 269 votes.

In Damaturu local government, APC scored 35,772 votes against PDP’s 2,099 while in Karasuwa local government, APC polled 22,377 to beat PDP which has 3,692 votes.

The APC scored 14,619 votes in Machina local government to beat PDP which has 2,315 votes.

Yobe has 17 local governments. Results are still being awaited in 12 councils.