Buhari meets security chiefs

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the routine national security meeting with service chiefs and heads of security agencies in attendance.

The closed door meeting, held at the president’s mini conference room at the Presidential Villa, lasted for over three hours.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who usually addresses State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting, however, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Those in attendance at the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others were the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan- Ali, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Malam Ahmed Abubakar, also attended the meeting. (NAN)