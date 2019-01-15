Buhari, Ministers hold emergency FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari and cabinet ministers are right now holding an emergency Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, is unknown.

However, security, the 2019 elections and the national minimum wage remain top issues in the country.

The FEC meeting, by tradition, holds on Wednesdays, though late last year, a Special FEC meeting was convened on a Friday to discuss and approve the 2019 budget proposals.

