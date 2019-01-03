Buhari mourns ex-governor Abdullahi

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with the government and people of Jigawa over the death of former Governor of Kano State, retired Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi.

In a statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari commiserated with family and friends of the deceased and Hadejia community.

The president said the sacrifices and good heartedness of the former governor would always be remembered, most remarkably in revitalizing the Expanded Programme of Immunization for women and children in Kano State.

He said that late Abdullahi, who also served the country as Minister of Works and Housing and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, had worked assiduously to ensure successful movement of the nation’s capital city from Lagos to Abuja.

He also said that the deceased, as a military officer, was disciplined, focused and fully committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

The president prayed that God would comfort his family and grant him eternal rest.

Hadeja Emirate reported that Abdullahi died on Wednesday in Germany.

He was 74.