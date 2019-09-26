Buhari mourns Tukur Abdullahi

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “devastated’’ by the passing of his classmate, Dr. Tukur Abdullahi, a Kaduna based medical doctor, who died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The President made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Tukur, who established and operated Jinya Specialist Hospital, was an “epitome of kindness, warmth and care which he brought into medical practice’’.

He said: “As one of those who schooled with the deceased, I was always delighted to be associated with the gentleman, who was so nice.

“The late Dr Tukur was not only a gentleman, but also a compassionate and dedicated professional who chose medicine out of his sheer passion to serve humanity.

“I am deeply touched by the demise of Dr Tukur, one of the finest medical doctors you can ever meet. May Allah bless his gentle soul, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

“May God comfort his family and give them the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.’’

President Buhari also condoled with Tukur’s family, Katsina Emirate, government and people of Katsina over the sad loss, urging them to find solace in his good works.(NAN)