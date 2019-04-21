Buhari: Nigeria stands with victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the terrible attacks on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the holy day of Easter.

He said Nigerians stand with the people of Sri Lanka at this very terrible moment.

Buhari extended deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wishes speedy recovery to the injured, according to a statement by Femi Adesina, special media adviser.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity,” the President said.

President Buhari urged the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.

Nigeria, like Sri Lanka, is battling with insurgency of its own, created by Boko Haram terrorists who wanted to carve out a Caliphate.

A Muslim terror group is also suspected to have masterminded the Sri Lankan bomb attacks, on hotels and churches in which over 200 died and hundreds injured.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the death toll had risen to at least 207, with over 450 people wounded and that three persons have been arrested.

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing at least 207 people, including dozens of foreigners.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks — the worst act of violence since the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war a decade ago — as “cowardly”, as the government imposed an immediate and indefinite curfew across the entire country of 21 million people.

The powerful blasts -– six in quick succession and then two more hours later — left hundreds injured and wrought devastation, including at the capital’s well-known St Anthony’s Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.

At least two of the explosions were carried out by suicide bombers, according to police sources and a hotel official.