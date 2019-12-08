Buhari, Okowa mourn Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

President Muhammadu Buhari and Delta state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa have joined others around the world to mourn the demise of renowned German Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, who died at 79 years.

Buhari described Bonnke’s demise as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

Bonnke was founder of Chirst for all Nations (CfaN) and has preached the gospel in parts of Delta and other cities in Nigeria and was reputed to have led over 77 million people to Christ in his over 60 years in envangelical ministry.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari condoled with the government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard.

He prayed that the Lord would comfort all those that mourn him.

Buhari said that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ.

The Nigerian leader added that Bonnke’s vision and zeal for the salvation of souls helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed preacher.

He hoped that Bonnke’s legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing would be remembered by posterity.

On his part, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said Evangelist Bonnke will be sincerely missed by those whose lives he impacted on with his over 60 years of evangelism in Africa, America and other parts of the world.

He expressed appreciation to the late Bonnke for being a role model to many preachers in Africa and urged other religious leaders to emulate the sacrifice and commitment to the people of Africa as exemplified by the late Evangelist.

“The news of the passing of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke came to me as a shock but I am consoled by the fact that his was a life of great impact and abiding accomplishments.

“He was an incredible preacher of the gospel of Christ and I commend him for his contributions to the growth of evangelism in Africa and beyond.

“He will be sorely missed by those whose lives he impacted greatly in his over 60 years in evangelical ministry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I express my profound condolences to his wife, Annie; his children – Kai-Uwe, Gabrielle, Susie – and grandchildren as well as all members of Christ for all Nations (CfaN).

“It is my prayer that God will grant the family and all those who mourn him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” he said.