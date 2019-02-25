Buhari on a cruise in Niger, holds 12 councils, Atiku zero

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far won 12 local councils in Niger, leaving none for his PDP challenger, Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari cleared all the six local governments, the results of which were declared today. He had earlier won Munya, Edati, Bosso, Gurara,Rafi and Suleja local governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collation was being presided over by Prof. Anjela Freeman Mary of the Federal University, Lokoja, at the INEC office, Minna.

Prof. Jonathan Isa, collation officer, Tafa Local Government Area, said Atiku scored 12,778 votes, while Buhari scored 15,176 votes cast during Feb. 23, presidential and National Assembly elections.

Prof. Kassim Isa, collation officer, Agura Local Government Area, said that Buhari scored 8, 811 votes while Atiku scored 5,588 votes.

Prof. Yusuf Abubakar, collation officer, Magama Local Government Area, said that Buhari scored 22,529 votes, while Atiku scored 1,501 votes.

Dr Jibril Altahiru, collation officer Paikoro Local Government Area, said Atiku scored 12,494 votes, while Buhari scored 24,690 votes .

Prof. Jonathan Kolo, collation officer, Chanchaga Local Government Area, said Buhari scored 62,707, while Atiku scored 14,220 votes.

For Shiroro LGA, Buhari scored 29,213, while Atiku scored 10,212 as announced by Prof. Ishaya Gamba, the collation officer for the council.

NAN report that the presiding officer announced that collation of more results will resume later on Monday.