Buhari, Osinbajo face the people live on TV

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will today participate in a live TV two-hour town-hall programme.

The programme will start at 8pm, according to a statement by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The town hall meeting shall hold at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

Keyamo said attendance is strictly by invitation. All guests are expected to be seated by 7:00pm.

The presidential series, which is titled “The Candidates”, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice-Presidential Candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed and from the general public through various platforms.

The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations.

It will also be streamed online at Dtv.media to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.