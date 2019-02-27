Buhari, Osinbajo happy

96 0
96 0
President Buhar and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo congratulates each other while APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole looks.

President Muhammadu Buhari , Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Campaign office after INEC declared Buhari President-Elect for the second term for the 2019 Presidential Election.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet