Buhari pays surprise visit to APC Situation Room

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday paid a surprise visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Situation Room in Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who made this known on his twitter handle, said the president visited the Situation Room to show appreciation to the work being done by the staff.

He posted: “President Buhari pays a surprise visit to the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Situation Room.’’

Ahmed, who later spoke to News Agency of Nigeria on the visit, said the president appreciated the efforts of the staff, who were mostly volunteers, for monitoring the ongoing collation of results of the elections.



President Buhari had earlier today pledged not to comment on the process of the collation of results of the presidential and National Assembly elections in which he is seeking re-election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the collated results of the elections so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja had indicated that the president has taken an early lead over his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the results declared on Monday, Buhari won in Osun, Kogi, Gombe, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Yobe and Kwara states, while Atiku took FCT Abuja, Ondo and Abia. More results are still expected.