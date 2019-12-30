Buhari places travel restrictions on ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, placed travel restrictions on all his ministers.

According to the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed, the ministers can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

Buhari directed that no Minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter. Also, no minister on a trip outside the shores of the land should go with more than four aides.

Lai Mohammed also disclosed that government officials below the rank of ministers are henceforth entitled to fewer aides.

Besides, estacode would no longer be calculated on an hourly basis.