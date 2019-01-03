Buhari rallies women, youths for door-to-door campaign

By Ahmed Ubandoma

President Muhammadu Bauhari, has urged members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team (PCT) to embark on door-to-door campaign for the success of the party in the coming general elections.

The president gave the charge on Thursday while inaugurating the campaign team at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“ In carrying out this assignment, I expect from members of this team the same loyalty and support which you exhibited in 2015.

“Let us remind Nigerians about our plans, our good work and achievements: Tell the people why they should give us another four years’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PCT comprises of politicians, artistes, APC grassroots mobilisers, captains of industries, entertainers, retired senior military and police officers.

The campaign team chaired by the wife of the president, Aisha, is expected to engage in massive campaign to ensure re-election of Buhari/Osinbajo in the presidential election.

Buhari called on the APC supporters to redouble their efforts towards victory for the party in the coming general election.

“ I call on you to redouble your efforts and re-elect us in February, so that you can witness the next level of change.

“ To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support. I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015.

“Please do not be distracted, our country is on course, I am very pleased to inaugurate the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team.

“I charge you to reach out to all Nigerians door-to-door and remind them why we need another four years.

“ I am happy to tell you that we have made numerous landmark achievements.

“The change remains unshaken and continues until we return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations,’’ he said.

He said the campaign team was constituted to support the existing APC Presidential Campaign Council, which he chaired.

He underscored the importance of women and youths in electioneering campaign, urging them to remain steadfast in the task of consolidating the gains recorded by the APC administration.

“ My association with you has been for very long and is characterised by loyalty to the cause of change.

“This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate.

“As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign; more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our social investment programmes,’’ he said.

The president expressed determination to lay a solid and sustainable foundation for a better future for generation of Nigerians.

“ Our dream is to sustain CHANGE so that all systemic distortions can be corrected and we can enjoy the fruits of being Nigerians under the banner of freedom.

“ It is also our hope that our unborn children will inherit a better nation,’’ he said.