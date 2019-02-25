Buhari still leading in Kaduna

By Shuaib Sadiq
President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained the lead in last Saturday’s presidential polls in Kaduna State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far declared results of 13 local government areas.
The Commission is awaiting the results of other 10 Local government areas.
Prof. Bello Shehu, the collation officer, declared President Buhari of the APC as winner in eight local government areas.
Shehu said that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won in five local government areas.
NAN reports that the APC has won in Ikara, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau Giwa, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru local government areas.
Shehu said the PDP won in Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko, Jaba and Kajuru local government areas.
Results of the Presidential poll from Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Igabi , Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chukun, Lere, Jema’a and Kachia are still being awaited.
Latest results released:
Kauru LG
APC 33, 578
PDP 27,041
Kagarko LGA
APC 16,663
PDP 21,605
Kajuru LGA
APC 7,888
PDP 31,445
Giwa LGA
APC 45,574
PDP 9,838
LGA results released earlier
Kaura LGA
APC 6,907
PDP 33,647
Ikara LGA
APC 44,021
PDP 14,464
Makarfi LGA
APC: 36,624
PDP:14,494
Kubau LGA
APC: 67,140
PDP: 13,296
KUDAN LGA
APC:30,577
PDP: 11,692
JABA
APC:6,400
PDP:22, 758
Zangon Kataf LGA
APC:10,411
PDP:62,622
Sabon Gari LGA
APC 58,467
PDP 22,644
SOBA LGA
APC 51, 548
PDP 10, 656
Meanwhile, the Commission has gone on a break and would reconvene at 9a.m for collation of the remaining results.
(NAN)
