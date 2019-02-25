Buhari still leading in Kaduna

By Shuaib Sadiq

President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has maintained the lead in last Saturday’s presidential polls in Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far declared results of 13 local government areas.

The Commission is awaiting the results of other 10 Local government areas.

Prof. Bello Shehu, the collation officer, declared President Buhari of the APC as winner in eight local government areas.

Shehu said that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won in five local government areas.

NAN reports that the APC has won in Ikara, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau Giwa, Sabon Gari, Soba, Kauru local government areas.

Shehu said the PDP won in Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Kagarko, Jaba and Kajuru local government areas.

Results of the Presidential poll from Zaria, Birnin Gwari, Sanga, Igabi , Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chukun, Lere, Jema’a and Kachia are still being awaited.

Latest results released:

Kauru LG

APC 33, 578

PDP 27,041

Kagarko LGA

APC 16,663

PDP 21,605

Kajuru LGA

APC 7,888

PDP 31,445

Giwa LGA

APC 45,574

PDP 9,838

LGA results released earlier

Kaura LGA

APC 6,907

PDP 33,647

Ikara LGA

APC 44,021

PDP 14,464

Makarfi LGA

APC: 36,624

PDP:14,494

Kubau LGA

APC: 67,140

PDP: 13,296

KUDAN LGA

APC:30,577

PDP: 11,692

JABA

APC:6,400

PDP:22, 758

Zangon Kataf LGA

APC:10,411

PDP:62,622

Sabon Gari LGA

APC 58,467

PDP 22,644

SOBA LGA

APC 51, 548

PDP 10, 656

Meanwhile, the Commission has gone on a break and would reconvene at 9a.m for collation of the remaining results.

(NAN)