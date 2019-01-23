Buhari storms Sokoto, commits to three cardinal programmes

By Muhammad Nasir Bello/Habibu Harisu

President Muhammadu Buhari took his nationwide campaign to Sokoto on Wednesday where he pledged to continue his duty of protecting the integrity of Nigerians as well as pursue his three cardinal programmes.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) , President Buhari said that his administration was successfully implementing the fight against corruption, provision of security and implementation of economic diversification.

“We have succeeded in fighting Boko Haram; our farming system tremendously improved; and corruption has generously been addressed.

`‘I want to assure you that we will continue in this direction in order to ensure that we successfully protect the integrity of Nigerians and our country,” he said.

He thanked the people of Sokoto state for their massive turnout to welcome him to the state.

Earlier, the leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinimu, assured the people that the country would remain in safe hands with President Buhari’s return.

He said that Nigerians should continue to troop out en mass to vote all APC candidates for more development in the country.

Earlier the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, assured President Buhari that the people in Sokoto state would massively vote all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming election.

Chief Rotimi Amechi, the Director General of Presidential campaign Council, urged Sokoto’s electorate to make wise decision by voting President Buhari in 2019 election.

Amechi pledged that Buhari’s government would continue with the construction of rail lines linking Jibia in Katsina state, Sokoto-Illela and Kebbi state as arrangement had commenced already.

He expressed happiness over the overwhelming reception accorded President Buhari and the campaign team, as the crowd on streets as well as the population at the rally, manifested APC acceptance by people of the state.

“I urge all eligible electorate to ensure the collection of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), because voting the right candidate like Buhari will ensure the continuation of right policies for a better Nigeria.’’

APC leader in Sokoto state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, urged Sokoto residents to translate their love and support for President Buhari through re-electing him along with other APC candidates in the general elections.

Wamakko expressed gratitude to people that trooped in support of Buhari and APC campaign team, stressing that the achievements of APC’s administration was glaring to all and sundry.

He listed some areas the people benefited from the APC led Federal Government to include empowerment programmes, agricultural development, fighting insecurity, education and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that streets in Sokoto and Giginya stadium was filled to capacity while musicians entertained the audience.