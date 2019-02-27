Buhari thanks Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for the new four-year term vested in him.

He told his campaign team immediately after he was declared President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he would continue to run all inclusive government.

Present at the campaign office with President Buhari wad Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC leader Bola Tinubu.

The president-elect who would receive his certificate of return later on Wednesday said that he would pursue his agenda more rigorously with people being the focus.

Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Director General of Buhari Campaign Council, told the team that the administration would continue to invest on infrastructure .

He describe the victory as a validation of the support of the people.

The Returning Officer for the 2019 presidential elections, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration of President Buhari’s re-election at 4.37am.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC) polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat the country’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 11,262,978 votes.

Yakubu said: “That Muhammadu Buhari, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the provision of the electoral act is hereby declared the winner of the presidential election.’’

Reacting to the declaration of Buhari as President-elect, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, said the victory would guarantee uninterrupted development of critical infrastructure in the country.

Okechukwu, who is an ardent supporter of Buhari for over 20 years running, told NAN in Enugu that “the resounding victory of President Buhari at the poll has provided a lifeline to ongoing development of critical infrastructure.

“These critical infrastructure included roads, rail and massive investment in agriculture, which is geared towards diversification of the country’s economic base and attaining self-sufficiency in food production,’’ he said.

The VON boss said that the South-East had a lot to gain with the re-election of Buhari to serve the country for another four years.

“The Eastern Rail Line Corridor, Enugu Coal, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu Urban Water Scheme etc are now guaranteed.

“This is why the jubilation in the entire South-East concerning this victory,’’ he added.