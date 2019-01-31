Buhari thanks Obong of Calabar for acknowledging achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu, for his honesty and maturity in acknowledging major changes in infrastructure, wrought by his administration.

And then he gave an assurance he will do more in his second term, to embark in interventions that will impact the lives of Nigerians.

President Buhari, who was at the palace of the Obong of Calabar, in Cross River state on Wednesday said he was delighted at the forthrightness of the royal father in spelling out some of the development projects of his administration, which showed a clear departure from past administrations.

“Nigerians are our witness that things are not the same way they used to be in terms of security, economy and fight against corruption.

” I am happy His Majesty is well briefed and informed about what we have been doing and has been honest in speaking out,'” the President said.

President Buhari noted that the people living in states in the North Eastern part of the country have also been comparing notes and sharing their experiences of remarkable relief since his administration assumed office in 2015, just as workers and farmers that benefited from government programmes also have good stories to tell.

The President assured Nigerians that money saved from cutting the dependence on food import will be used for building more infrastructure that will benefit everyone in the country.

He said the war against corruption will be fought relentlessly and all those found to have abused trust will be prosecuted.

In his remarks, the Obong of Calabar told President Buhari that Cross River had enjoyed the Federal Government’s goodwill in road constructions, appointments in government and commissioning of a naval hospital in Calabar.

“I wish to say thank you for your great works. We have been looking for the opportunity to come closer and say thank you. We wish you well.

“I have blessed you naturally for the forthcoming elections and we hope by God’s making you will get a second term and continue with your good work,” he said.

The Obong of Calabar commended the President for completing abandoned projects in his domain and across the country and initiating new ones.

He said the Calabar-Ogoja-Katsina Ala road projects and the Calabar-Uyo-Aba road projects would really ease the livelihood of Nigerians, urging the President to also complete the dredging of Calabar port in his second term.