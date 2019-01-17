Buhari to inaugurate new Baro Port on Saturday

By Kola Adeyemi

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, Jan. 19, inaugurate the new Baro River Port in Niger, which has just been completed by the Federal Government at a cost of N6 billion.

Mr Tayo Fadile, General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), made this known in Lokoja on Thursday.

Fadile said that the port was built by CGCC Global Project Nigeria Ltd.

According to him, the new port is fitted with a Mobile Harbour Crane, Transit shed and an Administrative block.

“It is also equipped with facilities such as water hydrant system, water treatment plant, reach stacker, 100KVA power generating set and three forklifts of various tonnages, among others.

“Baro Port is one of the river ports being built by the Federal Government to support the dredging of the Lower River Niger project.

“The Baro river port is expected to create at least 2,000 direct jobs and hundreds of thousands indirect jobs.

“It will help keep off the road several heavy duty trailers and trucks, thereby extending the life span of our roads,’’ Fadile said in a statement.

He said that NIWA had started upgrading the road network linking the port.