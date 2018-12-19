Buhari urges ASUU to end strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities to call off the industrial action embarked upon by its members in the overall interest of the nation.

The President made the call in Ndufu-Alike, Abakaliki, during the third convocation of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Mr. Victor Onuoha, Buhari said the Federal Government had provided the requisite environment for teaching and learning in Nigerian universities.

“Consequently, I urge ASUU to suspend its ongoing industrial action in the overall national interest.

“This administration is not unmindful of the fact that funding for education may not be adequate largely due to lean resources and other competing national needs. I want to assure Nigerians that we will continue to do the needful within the limited available resources,” he said.

The President also congratulated the university and felicitated with the graduating students for completing their university education.

While urging the graduates to be good ambassadors of the institution, he said, “These fresh minds represent our hope for a better future as they are expected to invest their time and intellectual resources in the development of our nation and the world at large.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is determined to provide the requisite environment for teaching and learning in the university system. This result is one of the reasons for the energising education programme we have started and the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, is one the nine beneficiaries in the first phase.

“Universities have critical roles to play in nation building. They must justify this through excellent, innovative ideas and empowering the youth with right mental attitude, functional knowledge and saleable skills to be globally competitive and develop our nation.