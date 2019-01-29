Buhari urges unity in Imo APC, campaigns for Uzodinma

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo to eschew all forms of intra and inter-party rancour and ensure a peaceful election.

The president gave the advice at the APC presidential rally which held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Tuesday.

He identified peace and cooperation as necessary ingredients for the success of the party in the upcoming elections.

Buhari added that the achievements of his administration in the areas of economy and security could only be consolidated upon with the support of party faithful at the federal and state levels.

He pledged his continued support for sustainable economic development programmes such as the TraderMoni, a programme supervised by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In his words, “I assure you that the government will continue to strengthen the economy through sustainable programmes such as Tradermoni.

“We must also continue to revive the country’s economy and security. This, we can achieve by saying no to all forms of intra and inter-party rancour.”

Gov Rochas Okorocha, in his address, said the president had always demonstrated his love for Igbo and would continue to show his love for them.

“My President, you are a man of destiny. Your Victory come 2019 has been signed and sealed. You love the Igbo and you have always demonstrated that.

“You took Chuba Okadigbo and Edwin Ume Ezeoke at different times to be your running mates. No good result came from all that. It will be wrong for anybody to say that you don’t love Ndigbo. Whoever says that is lying.

“Mr. President you were forced to look elsewhere. So it is not right that Buhari does not love Ndigbo.

“He shall continue to show us love. You have shown your capacity and capability in fighting Corruption.

“There is nothing you can do to please the elite of Nigeria. Continue to work for the ordinary Nigerians while protecting the interest of the few elites,” he said.

National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole thanked the president for his demeanour and fatherly leadership.

Oshiomhole however, said that the APC was not in alliance with any other party for the March 2 governorship election.

“We are not in alliance with any other party. Our stance is clear and our sole governorship candidate is Hope Uzodinma,” he said.

The party chairman later handed over the flag to the APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing the crowd, Uzodinma assured the president and his entourage of a landslide victory for the APC in Imo.

He said greater number of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state had collapsed into APC.

“APC will massively win in Imo because as we speak, 65 per cent of PDP members have already collapsed into the APC.

“These include former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Martin Agbaso and a senatorial candidate of the APGA, Mr Tony-Grey Okpe,” he said.