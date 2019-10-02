Buhari will not seek third term in office – Garba Shehu

Malam Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu says the president has no plans to amend the constitution to enable him contest for  a third term in office.

Shehu disclosed this while reacting to  an online gossips and speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari may accept the campaign by a group to go for a third term in office.

A group that calls itself Movement for the Approval of Buhari Third Term has been campaigning for constitutional amendment to enable Buhari run for a third term.

He slammed the speculations, saying categorically that ”no such attempt will happen under this President”

See the full statement

The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.

