Buhari will win 70-80 percent of the votes

By Chijioke Okoronkwo/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will secure between 70 and 80 per cent of total votes to be cast in Saturday’s presidential election, Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters said.

Enang, who spoke with State House correspondents on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Buhari has demonstrated his commitment towards a free, fair and credible election.

He said the greatest re-assurance Buhari gave Nigerians is his stance that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ought to have been ready having being preparing for three and half years for the election.

“This has shown that Buhari is a democrat and is not in any manner capable of being accused of working in tandem to postpone the election.

`He is a true democrat; and that he is confident as all of us are that in the Saturday’s election, all Nigerians, great majority of Nigerians, 70 to 80 per cent of Nigerians will vote for him.

“From the campaigns on the field, all the feelers we had, the support we got from the East, the West, the South, the North and all parts of the country Buhari is the best person to go for a second term as president.

“This makes us confident. I am sure that in every state of the federation, Buhari is able to show what he has done.

“ In every state of the federation, the president showed that he is not partial, that he is not in any manner tilted in favour of one state against the other,’’ he said.

The special assistant said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is upbeat on victory going by the level of support it has garnered across the country.

According to him, Buhari has shown that he is a president for all and exclusively for none.

Enang said the president is for the rich, the poor, the unable, and every strata of the society as he has identified with everybody.

He said there were pointers that the APC would not only win presidential election, but secure the majority of seats in the House of Representatives and the senate.

On whether there would be sanctions against INEC, he said what the commission deserved is support and comfort to conduct a credible election.

On interference from the international community, Enang said that there is need to maintain diplomatic protocol.

“And when you are in a country, you are subjected to the laws of that country; there are limitations and red lines, which you must not cross.

“When you cross the red lines in diplomacy, you are capable of being declared persona non grata.

“But Nigeria has not gotten to that stage and that is why it is issuing simple reminders as to what is the best international practice in diplomacy,’’ he said.

On destruction of electoral materials in some states, he said he was confident that INEC would replace them before the rescheduled date for the poll.

He also expressed optimism that APC would win in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.