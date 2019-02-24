Buhari wins Ekiti, first result by INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has won Ekiti state, the first officially declared presidential election result by Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Idowu Olayinka, vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress polled 219,231 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party got 154,032 votes.

Total valid votes were 381,132, rejected votes 12,577, while total total votes were 393 709.

The APC has already won two of the senate seats for the state and several House of Representative seats.